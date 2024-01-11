Wiz Khalifa claims son’s teachers ‘expect’ him to be high at meetings

Wiz Khalifa is “pretty sure” his son “smells like weed.”

The 36-year-old rapper claimed his 10-year-old son teachers “expect” him to show up to school meetings “stoned” because he wants them to “connect” with the real him.

Asked if he ever goes to parent-teacher conferences while high, Wiz — who shares Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose — told Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast: “H— yeah. I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it. They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot. And yeah I’m pulling up stoned, I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be.”

The “Black and Yellow” hitmaker insisted he would never change who he is to fit in with his surroundings because he wants to be authentic.

“I am who I am, and it’s not because I’m a celebrity or anything. But it’s because it’s really what I believe in and why not get the real me? Why would I have to change who I am or act like I’m not that just for these places that I’m going to go? That’s not how I’m going to be living my life ever. H— no,” he added.

Wiz previously credited his son for making him “more responsible” and mature.

Speaking on his 2019 docuseries “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” he said: “Bash is a huge part of that transition — and not being with his mother, too, because it forced me to be more responsible and do the things I wouldn’t normally do. The older that he gets, the more influence I have on him. So it’s not as much as just makin’ sure he’s good; it’s actually being there.”