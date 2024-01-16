Aubrey O’Day torched for using MLK quotes to promote her OnlyFans page

Former Danity Kane girls group member Aubrey O’Day is facing social media backlash for using quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while promoting NSFW material on her OnlyFans page.

Fans are incredulous that O’Day would have the audacity to corrode and debase the invaluable meaning of MLK’s words for her salacious and lewd activities.

On Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, the MLK holiday, O’Day posted the following message for her one million Instagram followers that has fans boiling with anger.

“‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,'” the blonde quoted the civil rights leader while flossing her ample cleavage that’s barely wrapped in a beige tank top. In this post, she also has “I Have a Dream” under her name.

As fans continued clicking within the same photo carousel, they found that O’Day put her protruding posterior up for public consumption.

The singer also had a few photos in this carousel where she is leaning back with her bosom slightly visible and her legs are suggestively splayed open.

“When I look at these pics, Martin Luther King’s moving speeches from 1964 are exactly what I think of,” one person sarcastically told O’Day in the comments section, while another added, “This is NOT it sis. Show some respect.”

The torrent of rage from fans continued:

“T R A S H !! Disrespectful.”

“Anything for clout!”

“WTF???? Stop!!! This is disgraceful behavior. I guess it should be expected.”

“This is the kind of 💩 you get to post and wrap in a MLK Jr quote when your great grandparents, grandparents and parents don’t have horrible stories of their racist fueled experiences and memories in this country.”

“I hope they cancel u!!! I hope the Internet gobbles you the f— up!”

One person was perhaps brutally honest when he surmised, “She’s gonna make a lot of money.”

O’Day, 39, has yet to respond to the clapback from fans, but she did have a lot to say this past year about alleged sexual harassment from Danity Kane founder Diddy. She also said that Diddy pocketed the profits from the girl group for his luxurious lifestyle.