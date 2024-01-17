Diddy loses Cîroc ownership rights in settlement

Diddy has lost his ownership of Cîroc and DeLeón tequila in a recent settlement with premium drink company Diageo. As a part of the settlement, Diddy had to withdraw all previous allegations and dismiss his lawsuits claiming the company acted with prejudice against him.

“Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them,” the two sides released in a joint public statement, as published by The Source. “Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice. Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns.”

In June 2023, Diageo PLC cut ties with Diddy after he filed a lawsuit stating the company ignored DeLeón tequila. The Wall Street Journal reported Diageo allegedly directed its attention to two other tequila brands, including Casamigos, co-founded by George Clooney. Diddy’s lawsuit claimed Diageo showed racial discrimination, labeling DeLeón as “urban” and a “Black brand.”

Diageo called Diddy’s claims “baseless” and said he previously threatened to publicly defame the company if they didn’t meet his “unreasonable financial demands.” The company also stated it invested more than $100 million to grow DeLeón. Diageo also claimed that despite making nearly a billion dollars in 15 years, Diddy contributed a total of $1,000 and “refused to honor his commitments.”