Michael Jordan needs to get ready to welcome more grandchildren

It’s no secret at this point that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son, are together for the long haul. That means it may be time to consider having kids, and Pippen says she’s not opposed to the idea.

On an episode of “Chicks in the Office,” 49-year-old Pippen shared her thoughts on having children with 33-year-old Jordan.

“I feel like if I was to be with someone, like I am now, that didn’t have kids, I feel like if he wanted to have kids, I would be up for it,” Pippen said. “I love being a mom. That’s, like, my favorite title I’ve ever had.”

In fact, Pippen said in a recent interview with Us Weekly that she’d freeze her eggs as an insurance policy for her and Jordan.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids,” Pippen said.

Pippen has four kids with Scottie Pippen, who is Michael Jordan’s ex-Chicago Bulls teammate. The Pippens were married for 24 years until December 2021.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are not yet married, but according to what they said in 2023, things are in the works to walk down the aisle together.

“It’s in the works is my go-to saying right now. I don’t think we have a date,” Marcus Jordan said. “We’re still talking about locations and party size and all of that stuff. So it’s not really concrete yet, but it’ll happen.”

Michael Jordan may need to get ready to be a best man and a grandfather.