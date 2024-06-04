Basketball fans are betting in remarkably high percentages that Bronny James will be the first pick in the NBA Draft that pops off on June 26.

The son of NBA legend LeBron James averaged a paltry 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while playing just 19.4 minutes per game for a mediocre Southern California team in 2023. It should be noted, however, that James’ playing time and numbers were limited after recovering from a near-fatal cardiac arrest in the fall of 2023

David Lieberman, pro basketball lead at Caesars Sportsbook, told SportsBoom Fanduel reports that “Bronny [150/1 odds] has attracted a staggering 50 percent of bets to be the top overall pick, representing 19 percent of total handle on the market. At similar odds, he’s attracting 20 percent of the attention at BetMGM and a high number of bets at Caesars Sportsbook, as well.”

Lieberman added: “People are betting at a high clip that Bronny James will be the first overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. We don’t blame them. Everyone dreams of winning Powerball, too.”

Lieberman named what fans believe is a more sensical place where Bronny James may get picked: “Bronny has a chance to hop into the late first round but likely early second; maybe Cleveland or the Lakers try to grab him.”

Instead, Lieberman bets on another star player who will go at the top of the draft. “Alexandre Sarr is a pretty heavy favorite to be selected first,” he told SportsBoom.com

Lieberman reiterates the widely held belief that if Bronny James were not the son of a four-time champion, four-time league MVP and four-time Finals MVP, he would be an “afterthought.”

Lieberman discusses what teams Bronny James could go to

Five possible landing spots in the NBA Draft for teams who could use Bronny James’ services — and to pair him with his father — include: