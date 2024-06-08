Zendaya believes exercising helps her feel less anxious

Zendaya believes exercising helps her to feel “less anxious.”

The 27-year-old actress acknowledges that she doesn’t have a strict workout routine, but Zendaya feels that exercising can be really beneficial for her mental health.

“It’s a joke amongst my friends and family, but I don’t have a workout practice, per se. I’m not the best at keeping up with it,” she told Vogue.

Despite this, Zendaya has begun to recognize the value of staying healthy and active.

“I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way. But when I’m not working, I tend to isolate myself.

“My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out,’ and I never want to, but when I make myself do it, I realize it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious.

“I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself. I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all,” the Hollywood star said.

Zendaya accepts that her mental health remains a work in progress.

“Sometimes it’s just getting out of bed telling myself, ‘We’re facing the day: we’re taking a shower, we’re putting on real clothes, we’re seeing some sunshine.’ I try to set little challenges for myself,” said the actress who is in a long-term relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland said.

Zendaya also appreciates having a strong support network around her.

“It can look different for different people, but everybody needs to have people to reach out to and talk to and feel supported by.

“I think for most people, it’s not always easy to go on a several-mile run every morning; sometimes it’s hard to do even the little things to take care of yourself. It helps to feel like you’re not the only one,” she shared.