The best tinted sunscreens for melanin-rich skin

Discover the ultimate tinted sunscreens of 2024 that cater to melanin-rich skin, ensuring protection and a flawless finish without the dreaded white cast. Embrace sun safety with these top picks that blend seamlessly into various skin tones, offering broad-spectrum SPF protection and enhancing your natural complexion.
Top picks for tinted sunscreens
- Best overall: Live Tinted Hueguard Skin Tint SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen – High SPF with a lightweight formula that blends seamlessly for a natural finish.
- Best multitasking: Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Huez Tinted Moisturizer – Offers broad-spectrum SPF protection while reducing the appearance of pores and imperfections.
- Best coverage: Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation – Provides SPF 30 protection and conceals imperfections for a polished look.
- Best powder: Supergoop! 100% Mineral (Re)setting Powder SPF 35 – Convenient powder form for SPF 35 protection, shine control, and makeup setting.
- Best for dry skin: Elta MD UV Clear & UV Daily Deep Tint – Enriched with hyaluronic acid, it offers SPF protection and a deep tint for dry skin.
- Best drugstore pick: e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30 – A budget-friendly option with SPF 30 protection and a luminous finish.
These tinted sunscreens are not just about protection; they’re about enhancing your beauty regimen. Whether you’re looking for a high SPF option, a multitasking moisturizer, or a product that offers coverage, there’s a sunscreen to meet your needs. Embrace these top-rated sunscreens and enjoy a glowing, protected complexion all year long.