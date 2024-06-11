Rapper Enchanting is reportedly in ICU fighting for her life.

On June 10, reports of Enchanting being on life support surfaced. A couple of hours later, a few blogs reported the 26-year-old whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry, had died. A woman, whose name on Facebook is “Kayy Jayy,” identifies herself as the Fort Worth, Texas native’s sister and quickly denied the latter report.

“Can y’all stop posting until you have actual facts,” Jayy posted on Facebook. “She’s still fighting!! She’s not dead.”

Jayy’s viral comment came under Enchanting’s boyfriend’s post saying she broke his heart with the current situation.

“People misinterpreted your post and are saying, ‘RIP,'” Jayy commented.

K Shiday, another former 1017 artist, posted on Instagram she was disappointed about the false reports.

“I don’t know what [else] to really say, but I’m still praying and those blogs and whoever told them ain’t s–,” she posted. “I need everyone to know that we are all praying and she is still with us.”

Her sister also emphasized she’s still fighting.

“As of now, she’s still in ICU,” Jayy posted around 4 a.m. ET. “She’s fighting and fighting hard! Don’t give up on her just yet.

Last fall Enchanting was on the Rap Sh!t soundtrack, and featured on a song with Maiya the Don called “He Can’t Reach.”

Other social media users took the moment to remind people how all of Gucci Mane’s original 1017 label members have either been to jail, got dropped from the label or passed away. Enchanting was dropped from the label less than a year ago. Big Scarr passed away in December 2022, and Pooh Shiesty, who is connected to the biggest hit connected to the label, “Back in Blood” is incarcerated.