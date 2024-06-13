<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tony Evans‘ decision to temporarily step away from his senior pastor duties at his Dallas megachurch, citing an unspecified “sin,” is sending ripples through the nation’s evangelical circles and leading to wild speculations surrounding his departure. Evans, 74, pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, stepped away from the pulpit after 48 years.

“The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives,” Evans said in a statement posted on the church’s website. “When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God. A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard.”

The sudden message shocked congregants and made many speculate about the cryptic reason: “sin.” Brooke Rogers of CBS News Texas interviewed church member James Harris, Jr., who is not dismayed by the news. While “shocked,” Harris calls the decision to step down admirable and believes this moment reminds all that pastors are people, too.

“[He] and his family truly believe what they preach,” Harris said. “And, they act on it. This is just another showing of faith in God, forgiveness, and healing, and grace.”

The Internet is divided over the ambiguity of the sin

Evans was deliberate in controlling a particular direction of the narrative.

“While I have committed no crime, I did not use righteous judgment in my actions,” he said.

Based on the statement, the Internet is clear that the matter is not legal in nature. However, the ambiguity of the message has some onlookers and gossipers demanding a full confession.

“He need(s) to confess what he did,” says a user who goes by Unspeakable Joy (@teedyteedy8236).

However, Aaron Coles (@aaroncoles2433) says, “Honestly I don’t feel like the world at large needs the details and I’m proud of him for taking accountability for himself.”

Onlookers think a greater storm may be coming

Others assume that a lawsuit may be brewing and the exit is a preemptive move to get ahead of the story. The host of MVMO Channel predicts that Evans’ departure is a preemptive step and urges onlookers to stay tuned. She warns, “I will tell you. It’s not over. Within the next coming days and weeks, there’s going to be more information that’s coming out because we’ve come to a point in history where people just can’t be bought off anymore. They can’t be paid to stay silent anymore.”

Viewer @muta_othernames asks, “Why admit and ‘repent’ now? He’s been threatened with legal action or something, hasn’t he?”

Some are comparing Evans to King David and extending him grace

During a livestream of 271,000 viewers, Marcus Rogers unpacks Evans’ announcement and admits the ambiguity of the “sin” can make minds run “wild.” Rogers himself says he holds disdain for pastors who do not show repentance. He, however, honors Evans’ willingness to take accountability for his actions while referencing the bible’s King David, who fell short, repented, and was still counted as a “man after God’s own heart.” Rogers is not alone in showing support. Kelli (@my2boysr2blessed) reminded her followers, “He’s a man. Men fall short.”

Ironically, the pastor’s next book is an urge for believers to extend grace

One of Evans’ latest writings, Kingdom Kindness: A Movement to Bring Calm to the Culture (2025), explores creating pathways of kindness in a world filled with jarring social media content. Evans urges the reader to spark a countercultural movement of spreading grace to one another. According to his statement, Evans’ family and church leaders are following suit.

“I have shared this matter with my wife, my children, and our church elders, and they have lovingly placed their arms of grace around me,” Evans said.

The next few days will reveal whether there is a case for grace from the pews to the pulpit or if fallen religious leaders can withstand scrutiny. At the time of publication, no other megachurch pastors or evangelical leaders have spoken out publicly in support of or against Evans.

More about the megachurch leader

Evans started his church in 1976 with just 10 congregants in a house. The congregation grew quickly, and Evans built one of the largest evangelical churches in the United States. At the time of this report, the church has 10,000 members.

Evans is the first African American to write and publish a full-bible commentary and study bible. His radio broadcast, “The Alternative with Tony Evans,” can be heard on more than 1,400 U.S. outlets daily and in nearly 130 countries worldwide. He was also chaplain of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. He was married to Lois, his wife and ministry partner of over 50 years, who died in 2019. In November 2023, he married Carla Crummie Evans.

Click the link to read Evans’ complete statement regarding his sudden departure.