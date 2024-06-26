Key panels you don’t want to miss at the Global Black Economic Forum

The Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) at ESSENCE Fest is set to be a cornerstone event, offering a platform for CEOs, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and world leaders. This year, the forum will focus on critical issues ahead of the upcoming presidential election, marking its 30th celebration at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Key panels and discussions

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI): This panel aims to clear up misconceptions about DEI, explaining its true impact on businesses and communities, particularly in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

Discrimination in Wearing Hair: Explore the legal and social challenges associated with Afro-textured hair with experts like Dr. Adjoa B. Asamoha, a CROWN Act advocate.

Blueprint for a Body Revolution: Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the reproductive justice movement and discuss the future of Black Sex ReEducation with leaders like Monica Sampson and DeWanda Wise.

The Elections & the Black Wealth Legislative Agenda: Join Don Lemon and members of the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss the intersection of Black wealth and voting power.

WAKE UP — All the Things: Gain insights into protecting elections and advancing equity with a comprehensive toolkit for change.

The Politics of the Attacks on Black Women: Learn from Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and others about combating political attacks against Black women at all levels of government.

Diversity in Clinical Trials: Address the critical need for diversity in clinical trials to ensure equitable health care outcomes.

