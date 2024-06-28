In 2016, PBD Grey changed his life majorly, switching to a vegan diet. Grey has seen improvements in his life since and is an advocate for other people to make the change, as well.

Grey spoke with rolling out about the health benefits of being vegan and foods that people should avoid.

How did you start your vegan journey?

[In] 2016, I did a freestyle of “beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes.” That video went super viral, [with] over 75 million views, and it birthed my whole brand called Plant-Based Drippin. We toured the whole country, did 33 veg fests a year, [went] to different vegan festivals promoting the brand, and [performed]. I started growing this brand because I thought it was cool that I didn’t have high blood pressure anymore. I thought it was cool that I dropped 20 pounds and [didn’t] touch the gym. I thought I was at more peace inside. I’m a rapper, and no rappers are smiling. I didn’t even know I was doing it, but somebody was like, “Why are you smiling in all your pictures?” I started looking, and I was like, “D—, I’m smiling.” It was literally coming out, and that’s the first thing that changes that nobody wants to tell you. They know that the food has a direct impact on how you feel.

What are the three benefits of a vegan diet?

Number one, your mental clarity. That’s the first thing that’s going to change and the last thing that someone is going to tell you to change. Number two, your physical. You can get right back to your high school weight. Number three, you’re obviously contributing to the betterment of the planet, helping animals, and that’s like a trifecta. You’re helping with your health, animals, and the planet; you can’t beat that.

What are some foods that we should look to avoid?

McDonald’s. High fructose corn syrup. These are more like chemical-type stuff that’s in everything, like red dye 40. You see it all in your candy. Although I’m vegan, I’m not going to sit up here and be like, “You’re not supposed to be eating meat and chicken.” I don’t believe that. I believe, [though] I’m not doing it, [you] can find healthy options at the source when it comes to meat. I would say milk, straight up and down. It’s a cow, and it’s for a cow.

Why is exercise important?

It’s important to stay vital, but [many] people who are not in shape and want to get in shape[…]80% of that is what you eat. 20% is what you are doing in the gym, and I’m a testament to that. I used to weigh 215 lbs, and I played linebacker in college. I started, too; I wasn’t a scrub. I didn’t have a neck. At my peak, I was running and working out every day. Throwing up the dumbbell, running, and sprinting. My body was chiseled, and I still put my arm in that machine, and it said I was at risk for high blood pressure.

Fellas, you get a gut and [don’t] know how to get rid of it. When I went vegan and that thing disappeared, I didn’t care what nobody said. I didn’t even touch the gym. I told them [they] could say whatever. My friends were like, “You’re going to die. You’re not going to have any protein.” I’ve felt the best I ever felt, and I still feel that way.