Savannah James celebrates Bronny joining Lakers, responds to rumor

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, known for her poise and grace, recently took to social media to humorously address a cheeky comment made online. This came shortly after their son, Bronny James, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, marking a historic moment as they are set to become the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers welcomed 19-year-old Bronny, a former guard at the University of Southern California, as the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion, has expressed his enthusiasm about playing alongside his son, fulfilling a long-held dream.

Amidst the celebrations, a playful tweet by Barstool Sports’ Steven Cheach hinted at LeBron’s past, suggesting he was involved with his new teammate’s mother, which in this humorous context, referred to his own wife, Savannah. The tweet quickly went viral, gathering over seven million views and sparking widespread reactions.

Savannah James responded to the tweet on her Instagram Story with emojis that conveyed her amusement, highlighting her ability to joke about the situation. Her lighthearted take on the rumor was well-received by fans, who admired her confidence and humor.

While the sports world focuses on the potential of the James duo on the court, the family continues to handle public scrutiny with a blend of humor and dignity. LeBron has yet to comment on the playful exchange, choosing instead to celebrate his son’s professional milestone.

The James family, including LeBron and Savannah’s other children, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 9, remains a tight-knit unit, often sharing their personal milestones and achievements with their fans.