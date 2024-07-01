SZA and Simone Biles showcase talent and friendship in Olympic promo

In an inspiring display of talent and camaraderie, four-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist SZA and celebrated gymnast Simone Biles came together for a friendly handstand competition during an NBC promotional spot for the upcoming Paris Olympics. This unique encounter took place at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, a facility owned by Biles’ family.

The NBC promotional video

The video captures a heartwarming first meeting between the two stars, where SZA expresses her admiration for Biles, stating, “It’s my dream to talk to you… I was so hyped… because you’re like my wildest dreams.” To which Biles graciously responds with a “Thank you.” The exchange highlights the mutual respect and admiration, setting a tone of genuine connection.

During their conversation, SZA shares her journey from gymnastics to music, revealing that singing was a hidden talent she discovered after realizing a career in gymnastics wasn’t in her future. “When it was clear to me that I wasn’t going to be a national gymnast, I was like ‘OK, let me see what else I can do and be good at’,” SZA explained.

SZA vs. Biles

The highlight of the promo was the handstand contest, where SZA surprised Biles with her skills, eventually winning the friendly competition. This moment of playful challenge showcased their athletic abilities and supportive spirits as they cheered each other on.

Excitement ahead of the Olympics

Joseph Lee, SVP of Creative Marketing for Sports & Entertainment at NBCUniversal, commented on the event, saying, “SZA and Simone’s mutual admiration for each other’s talents provide a preview of the incredible competition in store at the Paris Olympics. Their shared joy in being together shows the cultural excitement we will experience as we watch these athletes compete.”

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approaches, with events set against the backdrop of iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles, athletes like Simone Biles are preparing to make history. Biles is aiming to become the first woman to win two Olympic all-around titles since Věra Čáslavská in 1968 and has a chance to tie or break the record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman.