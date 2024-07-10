Big Daddy Kane brings out rap legends at the hip-hop classic concert

Over the 4th of July weekend, rap artists Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Mr. Cheeks, Dana Dane, Special Ed, Nice n Smooth, and KRS One performed at the annual hip-hop classic concert at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia.

Every year, thousands of hip-hop lovers show up at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, knowing this highly anticipated moment in hip-hop music will take place. The crowd looks forward to seeing the iconic hip-hop legends scheduled to perform, as well as special guests who may show up to either support the concert or drop a few bars for fans.

New York natives dominated the audience, and 50% or more were over 40. “Super Lawyer” Reginald Greene served as the title sponsor of the concert for the second year. Greene gave attendees plastic branded cups and a small towel, which helped due to the heat. A raffle took place at the night’s end, and a $1000 cash prize was given to a lucky winner.

The host, MC Lightfoot, announced an important disclaimer stating that if you were under the age of 40, you would not know any of the performers or the songs. He then gave a heartfelt introduction for his friend Kool Moe Dee, who graced the stage clad in all white. “Being conscious about eating as healthy as possible is a very important part of my daily routine,” exclaimed Kool Moe Dee.

Dana Dane is definitely aging backward, and the crowd went wild when he started his show with the classic hits

“Nightmares”, “Tales from the Dane Side” and “Cinderfella.” Up next were Greg Nice and Smooth B, who definitely got a “little funky” for the hip-hop fans. Greg Nice graced the people sitting up top in the amphitheater with his presence as he walked out in the crowd for a good portion of their show to connect with his crowd. Smooth B effortlessly dropped bars with his charm and finesse, taking fans back to 1989.

Mr. Cheeks’ set was received well by all, followed by Special Ed, who showed he’s still “got it made,” and took time to bring his family on stage and wish a happy birthday to his son along with an amazing tower birthday cake.

Towards the show’s end, Big Daddy Kane acknowledged his longtime friend Kool Moe Dee, who was still present in the audience, along with the New Jersey hip-hop-conscious rapper King Sun and the “Luke Skywalker of NY,” rapper Akinyele.

The headliner was one of the most educational hip-hop stars, the unduplicatable KRS-ONE (@teacha_krsone on Instagram). He ended the show with a gift for everyone — an autographed tennis ball. It wouldn’t be a KRS ONE close-out if his show didn’t end with a life lesson and teachable moment. Check out the show’s mini recap after the break.