Lucy McBath attends the Wade Ford summer concert series and fans go wild

Lucy Excited fans converged to enjoy the music of Lakeside, ConFunkShun and Cameo on May 30, and the groups did not disappoint. Lalah Hathaway and Robert Glasper were also names listed on the bill for the Memorial Day weekend return of the Wade Ford summer concert series at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia. Music lovers were truly enjoying the vibe Robert Glasper creates once he gets nestled in front of his keyboard and proceeds to mezmerize longtime fans.

It was very refreshing to see the respect Lalah Hathaway and Robert Glasper had for each other. Glasper had Hathaway grace the stage to perform a song they produced together. In return, when headliner Hathaway came out, she told the crowd Glasper is one of her favorite artists to work with and called him back out to perform with her as well. The chemistry between them was so magnetic.

On Sunday night as the unplugged summer series continued, the show opened up to the sounds of Lakeside. The crowd went ballistic in their seats dancing and clapping; but not as crazy as they did when the host MC Lightfoot brought to everyone’s attention that politician Lucy McBath, who is currently serving as the U.S. representative from Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, was in the crowd. The audience cheered loudly and enthusiastically for her.

ConFunkShun reminded the crowd how “Baby I’m Hooked (Right Into Your Love) and “Love Train” were songs that recalled a time and place when the world was just different. When Cameo closed out the show, fans were shocked to see Larry Blackmon sitting as his set opened up; but he explained he had some health issues and it was either take a seat at home or on the stage.

Blackmon said that after hearing of another celebrity friend losing his toes, he thought it would be best to follow the doctor’s orders and pull up a chair on stage.

Cameo’s delivered a high-energy performance as they played some of their hits “She’s Strange,” “Single Life,” “Candy,” “Single Life” and closed the show out with “Word Up.”