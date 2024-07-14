Diddy’s mother rushed to the hospital

The mother of embattled Bad Boy Boss Sean “Diddy” Combs was rushed to the hospital.

Janice Combs, 83, was hospitalized in the Miami, FL area after experiencing discomfort in her chest, according to “TMZ.” The mother lives in a separate estate than the one that Diddy owns that federal investigators raided in April 2024.

The publication states the accumulating stress from the succession of civil lawsuits against Diddy, the raids on her son’s mansions, the federal investigation, coupled with the fact that the Department of Justice convened a grand jury, has been too much for the Combs matriarch.

Physicians are running tests on Combs while Diddy has been holed up in the hospital by his mother’s side.

Diddy continues to vehemently deny all of the allegations brought by a parade of accusers that began with ex-girlfriend Cassie. Her legal filing — and the fact that Diddy chose to settle the case for millions of dollars the next day — immediately turned Diddy into a national pariah.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” Diddy posted on social media in the spring of 2024. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”