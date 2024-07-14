Young Thug’s kids threaten Gunna in new diss track

While Young Thug remains jailed and embroiled in a federal trial, his children have produced a diss track against Gunna that includes threats of violence.

“And Bentley a rat he keep leaving states,” one of the Thugger’s children rapped in a video shared on Instagram. “And Gunna get whacked if he leave L.A.”

In the video, one of the sons is shirtless and holding up money stacks. Another son, wearing pink sweatpants, held his hand in front of the camera as if he was wielding a gun. A younger girl is dancing in the background.

Young Thug fans disapprove of his kids’ diss track

Folks on social media are almost universally disgusted with the children’s actions, with some of them believing this could have a detrimental effect on Thugger’s YSL RICO trial still going on in Atlanta.

“Them kids ain’t doin’ Thug no favors,” one fan wrote. Another person felt this was indicative of where hip-hop currently is. “This may be one of the lowest moments I’ve ever seen in rap … damn,” they wrote.

A third respondent said the children are merely a reflection of their father. “They say apples don’t fall too far from the what? Js,” he wrote.

“Way to solidify your dad staying in jail. This is sad,” a fourth person said derisively, while a fifth person added, “These kids be in grown folks conversations, like where is the momma😓.”

Gunna, of course, famously struck a deal with Fulton County prosecutors which was his get-out-of-jail-free card and put him at odds with the majority of the hip-hop community, which branded him “a rat.”

No word yet on whether Young Thug endorses his children’s diss track against Gunna.