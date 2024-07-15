New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum shares the importance of giving back

CJ McCollum is more than an athlete, and his resume shows it. Besides being the lead guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum is the president of the National Basketball Players Association. This organization helps protect and support the rights and talents of players in the league.

In addition, McCollum is all about giving back to the community. He was a finalist for the Sports Humanitarian Awards and was honored with the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in May 2024 for his community work.

McCollum knows the importance of giving back; for him, it’s all about paying it forward.

“I think it’s just really about taking advantage of blessings that you’ve been given and received and trying to do things for people and trying to be more selfless throughout my career, especially at this point,” McCollum said to rolling out at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

McCollum has always been known to help serve and dedicate his time to the community; at this point, he doesn’t think twice about it.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are needed by the communities that are underserved and it’s about trying to provide opportunities for other people,” McCollum said.

Though his hands are full, the NBA player has a thing for bringing joy to people’s lives.