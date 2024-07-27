Beyoncé introduces Team USA at Olympics (video)

America truly flexed its creative muscle for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. Not only did Team USA select LeBron James and Coco Gauff to carry the American flag during the opening ceremony, the one and only Beyoncé introduced the nation’s team.

“Get a look at America, y’all,” Beyoncé said. “These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation.”

She then shouts out American track stars Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson.

“The fastest man and woman on the planet,” Beyoncé said. “They’ll race the world any time, any place.”

She also shouts out swim stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky.

Then, some love for her hometown hero and gymnast icon, Simone Biles.

“I know you know my girl Simone,” Beyoncé said. “Born to fly, destined to inspire.”

The Olympics always bring the most home pride from people who often voice their frustrations with their countries, and Beyoncé might just help bring that support even more.

Me: The U.S. sucks, I hate it here Beyoncé: Introducing Team USA! Me: pic.twitter.com/HfWfz3rrAV — Maicol 📺 (@michaelcollado) July 27, 2024

Beyoncé’s “Freedom” has also been selected as the song for Kamala Harris’ Presidential campaign. She has also made TV appearances during Thanksgiving Day and the Super Bowl within the past year.

In 2024, Beyoncé helped shed light on Black country stars like Shaboozey and Tanner Addell with her country album, Cowboy Carter.