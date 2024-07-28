Jaylen Brown fires back at Grant Hill after being left off Team USA basketball

NBA champion Jaylen Brown fired back at Hall of Famer Grant Hill after the latter called him a “conspiracy” theorist referencing left off Team USA’s basketball team.

Brown, who just won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, was miffed that he was not selected to be on the team for the Paris Olympics after star Kawhi Leonard was taken off due to injuries. Brown and his fans saw it as an insult that Hill and Team USA selected Brown’s teammate Derrick White.

Hill explained his decision on the “Dan Patrick Show” to select White over Brown.

White over Brown was purely a “basketball decision.”

“I spoke to (Brown’s) agent. I don’t know if that was before or after things went out on Twitter,” Hill said. “But yeah, I think this idea that there’s a conspiracy theory — I always love a good conspiracy theory, but it was really truly a basketball decision and these are tough decisions. But having gone through this with the FIBA competition, you want to find the right balance and the right pieces on the court that we needed.”

Team USA Men's Basketball Managing Director Grant Hill details the decision to replace Kahwi Leonard with Derrick White instead of Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/bCIphs3udn — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 26, 2024

Brown did not appreciate the “conspiracy” dig and fired back at Hill on X.

grant hill calling me a conspiracy theorist is disappointing I’ve been a VP since I was 21 years old I have a great understanding — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 28, 2024

Brown’s conspicuous absence off the Olympic team has been a point of contention. He is considered one of the best players in the NBA and is just coming off his best season. Brown won the Eastern Conference Championship MVP as well, so he views the ommission as a slight.