Coco Gauff, aiming for gold, advances to 3rd round at the Paris Olympics

Twenty-year-old American tennis star Coco Gauff — who is competing in her first Olympic games in Paris — advanced to the third round of the women’s singles earlier today. Gauff, who won the 2023 U.S. Open in September 2023 — her first Gand Slam singles title — defeated Australian Ajla Tomljanović 6-3, 6-0 on July 28 and defeated Argentina’s María Lourdes Carlé 6-1, 6-1 on July 29.

The Olympic tennis matches are played at Roland Garros, the site of the French Open. The Open takes place every year in Paris at the end of May and the beginning of June. Gauff lost during the event’s semifinals this year.

“It’s great to get off [the court] here quick, and it’s good to get on and off court while it’s still daylight,” Gauff, who is the top-ranked American and ranked No. 2 overall in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, said after her July 28 win. “I feel my movement and depth on the court was working well. I think I was picking the right balls to be aggressive on and the positivity as well.”

Gauff — who is also competing in women’s doubles with Jessica Pegula and mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz — was asked if she was staying in the Olympic Village, where most athletes stay.

“I was going to move with some of the tennis athletes to our hotel, but I kept meeting all these amazing athletes staying in the village and Rafa’s [Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal] staying in the village. So, I was, like, if he can do it, then I can do it.”

The grueling Olympic tennis schedule continues tomorrow when Gauff — who was chosen as the United States of America’s co-flagbearer along with NBA icon LeBron James — takes on No. 13 Donna Vekic from Croatia. If Gauff wins in the third round, she will advance to the quarterfinals on July 31. The semifinals will take place on Aug. 1, with the bronze medal game taking place on Aug. 2, and the gold medal game on Aug. 3.

After the Olympics, Gauff will prepare to defend her title at the 2024 U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Aug. 26.