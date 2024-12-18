Trinity Rodman, the daughter of flamboyant NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, flamed her father as a deadbeat and absentee parent who seeks the limelight.

The 22-year-old, who became the youngest player drafted to the National Women’s Soccer League and won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, flamed her troubled but talented father who won five NBA championships, including two with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bulls.

Trinity Rodman shared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast how difficult it was growing up with and without her father, including times when her family had to sleep in their SUV.

Trinity Rodman gives heartbreaking testimonial about Dennis Rodman

“He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” Trinity Rodman told Cooper.

Trinity Rodman said she had to live out of her car

“We [mother Michelle Moyer and brother DJ] tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random b—-s in. My mom didn’t want [that] — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn’t loved anyone after my mom.”

Moyer was married to Dennis Rodman for only one year, divorcing in 2004. Trinity has rarely had contact with her father since.

The soccer star said when her father hugged her at her 2021 playoff game, she felt nothing. She said he only appeared to receive media attention.

“I lost hope in ever getting him back. I answer the phone now for my conscience to be like, ‘He needed to hear my voice’ before anything happens. That’s why I answer the phone, not for me.”