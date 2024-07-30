Legendary lyricist Chino XL dies at 50

Chino XL, one of the more prolific lyricists in the history of hip-hop, has died at the age of 50.

“Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad,” Chino XL’s daughters wrote in a joint public statement posted on Instagram on July 30. “And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

Chino XL, born as Derek Keith Barbosa, was known for his brave lyricism. In January 1996, he released “Riiiot!” In the song, he raps he’s trying not to get taken advantage of in the industry like 2pac in jail. It’s rumored what Chino meant with the line is that 2pac was in jail doing whatever he had to do to avoid getting taken advantage of.

He also mentions OJ Simpson and references Magic Johnson’s health condition in the opening verse of the song.

Pac then responded five months later on the classic diss track “Hit ‘Em Up.”

“Chino XL, f— you, too!” Pac said on the famous record.

Chino XL then responded in a freestyle dissing Pac.

Pac died in September 1996 at the age of 25. Chino shared throughout the two artist’s back-and-forth that he was a fan of Pac’s.

Chino XL continued to release albums through 2006.

Major figures in hip-hop today have paid respect to Chino on social media.

CHINO XL. That was my man. Smh. RIP. — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) July 30, 2024

Rip CHino XL 🤲🏾 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 30, 2024

hurts to write, RIP Chino XL. — Evidence (@Evidence) July 29, 2024

This ones a tough one. I admired Dj Polo as a ⁦@hiphopgods⁩ PEer. ⁦@CHINOXL⁩ was my brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better. He supported my events. We supported his music & 🙏🏿rt pic.twitter.com/UlCaIx70ke — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 30, 2024

“D—,” Joe Budden posted on X. “RIP to the legend Chino XL.”

An official cause of death was not shared.