Cardi B prioritizes family above her career

Cardi B prioritizes her family life over her music career.

The 31-year-old rap star – who has Kulture, six, and Wave, two, with rapper Offset – is determined to ensure that she puts her children’s interests before her own.

“My kids come first. My kids come before anything.” She told Rolling Stone magazine.

Cardi is one of the best-selling artists in the world. But she insists that money-making isn’t her biggest motivation.

“If I was doing things for money, I would put out music everything month because nothing pays me more than shows. I’m turning down these concerts because I don’t got no new music.” The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker – who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business – explained.

Cardi has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years.

However, the rap star has repeatedly suggested that she was actually happier before she found fame and success.

“One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

“One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.” She told CR Fashion Book magazine.

Cardi feels as though she’s lost some control over her own life.

“I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.” The rapper said.