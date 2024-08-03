Simone Biles opens up about Botox experience and Olympic triumphs

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is known for her incredible achievements in gymnastics, but she recently shared a personal experience that has sparked conversations about beauty standards and self-acceptance. On her 27th birthday, Biles tried Botox, but her experience was less than favorable.

Biles’ Botox revelation

In a candid Get Ready With Me TikTok video, Biles walked her followers through her makeup routine and revealed her brief encounter with Botox. “So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it,” she shared. This admission highlights the pressures many face regarding cosmetic procedures.

The unexpected side effects

Biles explained that the side effects of Botox were surprising. “I would be standing at practice and my eyebrow would just go up… I couldn’t get it to go back down for up to 20 seconds at a time,” she said. This experience serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with cosmetic enhancements.

Celebrating Olympic success

Despite her Botox experience, Biles continues to shine on the Olympic stage. On August 1, she made history by becoming the oldest all-around Olympic champion since 1952, securing her second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This victory adds to her impressive collection of six Olympic gold medals and 23 World Championship gold medals.

Social media celebration

Following her victory, Biles took to social media to celebrate her achievement. She humorously referenced former President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about “Black jobs” in a congratulatory post, showcasing her playful personality. LeBron James even chimed in, calling her a Black G.O.A.T. using emojis to express his admiration.

Looking ahead

Biles has been a dominant force in gymnastics since the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, where she won four gold medals. Although she faced challenges at the Tokyo Olympics, she still managed to secure a silver and bronze medal. With three more opportunities to compete in Paris, fans are eager to see what history she will make next.

Simone Biles continues to inspire not only through her athletic prowess but also by sharing her personal experiences. Her openness about Botox and her ongoing Olympic journey resonate with many, especially within the African American community, highlighting the importance of self-acceptance and resilience.