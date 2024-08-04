50 Cent triumphs in $1B lawsuit over ‘Power’ storyline

In a significant legal victory, rapper and producer 50 Cent has won a billion-dollar lawsuit filed by former drug kingpin Cory “Ghost” Holland. Holland accused 50 Cent, co-creator of the hit series “Power,” of stealing his life story for the show’s plot.

Details of the lawsuit

The lawsuit, initiated in 2021, claimed that 50 Cent, along with co-creator Courtney Kemp, STARZ and Lionsgate, hijacked Holland’s life experiences. Holland alleged that he met Kemp’s father in the early 1990s to discuss his life story while trying to exit the drug trade. He also asserted that he sent a CD containing an autobiographical song about his life as a drug lord, which he believes 50 Cent used to develop “Power.”

Judge’s ruling

Recently, Judge Analisa Torres ruled in favor of 50 Cent, stating that the show does not directly reference Holland. This ruling has allowed the rapper to celebrate his win in typical 50 Cent style, taking to Instagram to share his thoughts. He posted a screenshot of the headline announcing his victory, captioning it with humor: “Fool thought he was Ghost 😆 da f— wrong wit these 🥷’s man 🤨 LOL.”

Holland’s claims

Holland claimed that over 200 scenes in “Power” are based on his life experiences. He emphasized that this lawsuit is not from a deranged fan but rather a serious matter regarding the theft of his life story.

In response, 50 Cent’s attorney, Joanna Hill, argued that Holland’s claims lack merit. She stated that Holland fails to state any claim upon which relief can be granted, particularly noting that he did not identify any defamatory statements about him in connection with the fictional series.

This lawsuit highlights the complexities of intellectual property and personal narratives in the entertainment industry. As 50 Cent continues to thrive in his career, this victory further solidifies his position in hip-hop and television.