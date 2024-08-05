42 Dugg depicts cognitive dissonance bout in ‘Wrong Right’ music video

The goal for 42 Dugg has been made plain.

In his new music video for “Wrong Right,” the Detroit rapper flossed racks and his lifestyle in his hometown. The visuals include cameos from fellow Detroit rappers Dej Loaf, Veeze and Babyface Ray. Other b-roll showed Dugg walking with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, the co-hosts of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game.”

The music video also flashes a clip of him doing an interview on “The Breakfast Club.”

Dugg’s message and goal are clear: He wants his friends and family to never have to worry about money again.

“Wrong right,” Dugg sings on the hook. “I pray my n—- live a long life. And I don’t even smoke, but I’m with all the s—, with all the s—.”

The song title, hook, and verses go into Dugg’s mind as he deals with cognitive dissonance. Before focusing on rap in 2017, Dugg spent seven years behind bars from 2010-17 for counts including carjacking and felony arms possession. Even after his life-changing feature on Lil Baby’s “We Paid” released in May 2020, Dugg still dealt with legal issues that dated back to when investigators found out he shot at a gun range in 2019, which was illegal due to his prior offense.

While he knows the life of constant trouble looming over his head is dangerous, it’s his reality. The reputation the 29-year-old built for himself and his ego causes him to continue to flex his masculinity to any potential opposers.

Ladies and gentlemen, here’s the music video for “Wrong Right,” the No. 6 track on Dugg’s latest album, 4eva Us Neva Them: