Colman Domingo advocates for community-based film production in ‘Sing Sing’

Colman Domingo, the talented actor and producer, is on a mission to revolutionize the film industry with his latest project, Sing Sing. In a recent interview with Blavity Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum, Domingo shared insights about the film’s innovative model that empowers everyone involved, from stars to personal assistants, to have financial and creative equity.

A new approach to filmmaking

Domingo explained that when he joined the project, there was no script. The creative team, including director Clint Bentley and producer Monique Walton, aimed to explore a different approach to film financing. Instead of relying on traditional studios or streaming services, they sought independent financing to keep overhead costs low and foster a community-driven environment.

Equity and collaboration

In this unique model, every participant in the film has a stake, blurring the lines between roles. Domingo emphasized the collaborative spirit and the sense of ownership allowed everyone to feel personally invested in the project.

The power of community

Domingo highlighted the importance of community in the filmmaking process. He noted that on set, everyone felt like it was their film, fostering a sense of responsibility and care. This approach contrasts sharply with the traditional model, where many feel like mere hired hands. Domingo believes that this community-based model not only enhances creativity but also strengthens the bond among the cast and crew.

To gain deeper insights into Domingo’s vision and the making of Sing Sing, watch the full interview with him and co-star Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin. The film is currently in theaters, showcasing a new way of creating cinema that prioritizes collaboration and equity.