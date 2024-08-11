Colman Domingo advocates for more intimacy for Ali in ‘Euphoria’ season 3

As fans eagerly await the return of Euphoria, actor Colman Domingo is making headlines with his bold request for his character, Ali, to experience some much-needed intimacy in the show’s upcoming season. Known for its raw and often controversial depiction of teenage life, Euphoria has become a cultural phenomenon, and Domingo believes it’s time for his character to join in on the action.

Ali’s journey in Euphoria

Despite the show’s reputation for steamy scenes, Ali has remained on the sidelines when it comes to physical intimacy. In a recent appearance on Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen, Domingo expressed his desire for Ali to have a sex scene.

“I am asking for my character to have sex,” Domingo remarked. “I would like to see [this] because I’m, like, ‘These young kids are out there having all this kind of sex,’ and I’m, like, ‘I think Ali needs to get some this season.'”

This candid statement resonates with fans eager to see more depth in Ali’s character.

Pitching the idea

Cohen encouraged Domingo to pitch this idea to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, suggesting that Ali could counsel Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, while also exploring a romantic connection.

“You know, Andy, I think that’s the pitch that you and I can make. I think the world wants that,” Domingo agreed.

What to expect in Season 3

HBO has confirmed that filming for the third and final season of Euphoria will begin in early 2025, with a returning cast that includes fan favorites like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi. However, the season will move forward without Barbie Ferreira, who departed after Season 2, and Angus Cloud, whose tragic passing last July shocked the community.

Behind-the-scenes drama

The announcement of the show’s continuation was accompanied by a revealing exposé from The Hollywood Reporter, detailing the alleged breakdown in the creative partnership between Levinson and Zendaya. As the final season approaches, fans wonder how these dynamics will influence the storytelling.

As we anticipate the return of Euphoria, Colman Domingo‘s call for more intimacy for Ali adds an exciting layer to the conversation surrounding the show.