The Cookie Lady from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ closes bakery

Shiana White, famously known as the “Cookie Lady” from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has announced the closure of her beloved bakeshop, A Haute Cookie. This news comes as a bittersweet moment for fans and customers alike, as White shared her heartfelt message on social media.

In her announcement, White expressed gratitude for the support she received throughout her journey. “As of today, A Haute Cookie is officially closed here in Atlanta. You will not be able to order. We’re putting everything on pause to be continued, but as of now, Atlanta has played its course,” she stated. White thanked her loyal customers, businesses and even movie sets for their love and support since the beginning.

White gained fame during season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” where she was introduced by former cast member Kenya Moore. Her bakery was located next to Cynthia Bailey’s wine cellar, making it a notable spot on the show. However, her time on reality television was not without drama. White found herself in a confrontation with cast member Tanya Sams, which became a significant plot point of the season.

Despite the challenges, White’s presence on the show and her luxury baked goods made a lasting impression on Atlanta’s culinary scene. While A Haute Cookie may be closing its doors, White hinted at future endeavors, stating, “I’ve got other places to go in life. But I so appreciate this journey; it’s been so beautiful.”

As the Cookie Lady transitions from her bakery, fans are left wondering what her next chapter will hold. Her journey serves as an inspiration, reminding us that while some doors may close, new opportunities await.