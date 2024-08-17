Melyssa Ford and Mandii B trade jabs about podcast performances

Melyssa Ford had a fiery response to criticism from fellow female podcaster, Mandii B.

In a recent episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Ford addressed B in a not-so-subtle way.

“Super duper blanket f— these b—-,” Ford said. “Y’all got a lot of f—— s— to say about me sitting up here, f— you. I know you want to be in this seat — well, it’s mine. Alright? The f—— couch has been shaped to my m———- a–.”

Ford’s outburst was directed at B, who criticized her for being the only woman on “The Joe Budden Podcast” and for not holding Skai Jackson accountable in a recent controversy involving Jackson and her fiancé.

“I’m just sick of women making excuses for other women being in the wrong,” B posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “There is no reason for a woman — no matter size or clout — to lay their hands on a man. It’s completely unfair.”

B then responded to Ford’s comments on X in a series of posts. She challenged Ford to use her “immense vocabulary” to hold women accountable for their alleged “atrocious behavior” the next time Ford appears on the podcast. Throughout her posts, B asserted she doesn’t have a problem with Ford personally, but she just wants her to be a voice for women on the show.

“I just want people to be better, and I get shots thrown my way,” B posted.

Can I also say, I was excited to see her in this dynamic. Her history in the video music game and coming off her stint with Hollywood Unlocked… I’m just disappointed that I’m not gettin the “woman voice” she was hired to be https://t.co/No7rVjbCjE — Mandii B (@FullCourtPUMPS) August 17, 2024

B had more rebuke for Ford, however.

“The ‘feminist’ she is, and the first thing she does is take PEW PEW PEW shots at my body,” B posted. “OH, BROTHER.”

What B is referring to is Ford emphasizing she is in shape during her calling out B.

“This in-shape, tight, big, a–,” Ford said.

Someone posted a picture of B sitting down and recording a podcast.

“I like how my WIDE A– fits on couches,” B responded,