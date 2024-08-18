Ice Cube’s Big3 season concludes with celebrity and championship games on CBS

Ice Cube’s Big3, the basketball league started in 2017 that features three-on-three half-court games showcasing mostly former NBA players, will conclude its season today. In addition to a championship game, there will also be an all-star game and a star-studded celebrity game at TD Garden in Boston and nationally on CBS at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

The BIG3 celebrity game will feature actor and comedians Anthony Anderson and Michael Blackson, New England Patriots and NFL legend Ty Law, hip-hop artists Fabolous, French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign, LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson and “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast hosts Wallo267 and Gillie.

The BIG3 All-Star game will feature Kevin Murphy, Jeff Teague, Brandon Moss, Mike Taylor and Chris Johnson taking on Jordan Crawford, Elijah Stewart, Isaiah Austin, Isaiah Briscoe and Jeremy Pargo. The teams will be coached by former NBA legend Clyde Drexler and Big3 commissioner Ice Cube.

The season will conclude with the championship game as the Michael Beasley-led 3’s Company takes on Bivouac, led by Corey Brewer.

Rolling out spoke exclusively with Beasley’s teammate, Reggie Evans, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, about why he initially began playing in the Big3.

Evans explained that it is the brotherhood and the camaraderie of uniting and competing with his basketball brothers that initially convinced him to play in the Big3 after his former NBA teammate, 16-year veteran Rashard Lewis, who now coaches in the Big3, convinced him to play.

“A lot of us were still, even though we were done playing in the league, but a lot of us were still hooping, still staying in shape, staying sharp on all stuff.”

Evans joined the Big3 in its inaugural season and hasn’t looked back yet.

The Big3 will have a different look next season, as the league has sold franchises in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Detroit, and has plans to land teams in other cities throughout the country and, possibly, internationally.

“We’re selling teams now, so hopefully by this time next year, all 12 teams will have owners and will be connected to 12 cities,” Ice Cube told rolling out.