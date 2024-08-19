Diddy’s white party accuser files police report in Miami

Diddy’s empire and legacy are under siege as the U.S. Department of Justice looks to indict the Bad Boy boss on a plethora of alleged sexual transgressions.

The DOJ’s case may get strengthened as one of the music impresario’s notorious white party participants filed a police report in Miami Beach, Florida, accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sex trafficking her to his high-roller industry buddies.

Detectives in South Beach confirmed to TMZ that they took a report from Adria English, the former porn star who was hired to be a go-go dancer at his parties. However, English claims that her drinks were spiked with ecstasy, and then she was forced to have sexual relations with a multiplicity of attendees.

English, who used to perform for porn movies under the name “Omunique,” told officers that she only took the dancing gig to get her boyfriend a modeling gig. That never materialized because her man allegedly refused Diddy’s supposed requirement that he perform oral sex on him.

This won’t be the last report filed. English’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, told the entertainment publication that English plans to file a similar police report in New York.

Diddy was named as a defendant in English’s civil lawsuit filed in July 2024, as well as his assistant, Tamiko Thomas, and several others. She claims in the legal documents that Diddy’s actions resulted in her prolonged emotional distress.