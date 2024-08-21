Houston father demands accountability after son’s tragic death at school

A grief-stricken father is seeking answers from the Houston Independent School District (HISD) following the sudden death of his 14-year-old son, Landon Payton. The tragic incident occurred on Aug. 14 at Marshall Middle School, where Landon suffered multiple seizures during gym class.

Details of the incident

According to district officials, Landon collapsed on the gym floor and was assisted by school staff before being rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. However, Landon’s father, Alexis Payton, claims that the school has provided him with minimal information about the events leading up to his son’s collapse.

Father’s outrage and demands for answers

Alexis Payton expressed his anger in an interview. He revealed that the district showed him police body camera footage of the aftermath but not the critical moments before Landon’s seizures.

Concerns over medical response

Payton alleges that the school nurse was heard stating she did not know how to perform CPR or use an automated external defibrillator (AED). An AED is crucial for treating sudden cardiac arrest, and Payton emphasized the gravity of having a nurse unprepared for such emergencies.

Furthermore, two teachers’ unions reported that staff members indicated the AED at Marshall Middle School was either broken or expired. This has led to calls for the resignation of HISD Superintendent Mike Miles and several board members, as union leaders argue that inadequate medical response protocols contributed to Landon’s death.

Call for safety protocol revisions

The Houston Education Association criticized the district in a letter, stating, “This oversight is entirely unacceptable and highlights a significant lapse in safety protocols.” The community is rallying for improved safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

Payton’s ongoing struggle for closure

In the days following Landon’s death, Alexis Payton has been fighting for answers from the district. He recalled the distressing moment he arrived at the gym, noting that the air conditioning was inadequate.

Despite having no prior health issues, Landon had recently passed a physical exam before trying out for the football team. Payton revealed that his son had just transferred to Marshall Middle School and died only two days after the school year began.

Superintendent’s response

In a statement, Superintendent Miles expressed his condolences, stating that the district’s priority is to gather information for the family. “As a father myself, my heart is broken for Landon’s family,” he said, emphasizing the commitment to student health and safety.

Awaiting autopsy results

As Alexis Payton continues to seek answers, he is also awaiting the results of an autopsy report from the Harris County medical examiner to determine the cause of his son’s death. The community stands with him in demanding accountability and ensuring that such a tragedy does not happen again.