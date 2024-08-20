Sexyy Red trends after showing her elementary school photos

Controversial rapper Sexyy Red had a nostalgic vibe when she posted photos of herself in elementary school.

The 26-year-old raptress, who was called Janae Nierah Wherry while growing up in St. Louis, shared an expansive photo carousel of her with classmates and then alone for her five million Instagram followers.

“HAPPY 1st DAY OF SCHOOL #BEENDATGURL,” Red wrote in the caption of her first set of photos.

In the second post, Red shows off a photo from when she was even younger and posing with flair. She captioned the set of photos, “BEEN DAT B—- SINCE I WAS IN FIRST GRADE I PUT DAT ON MY KID 👌🏾 no cap in my rap dis really been my pose & I been rockin da ckat ears 💋💋.”

Fans fawned over Red’s photos, saying she was always a pretty girl with swag, even in preschool.

“She was always pretty. Personality is the same. This is who she is. When she’s ready to change, IF she wants to, then she will. If not, get over it cause she ain’t going nowhere,” one fan wrote in the comments of the Shade Room.

A second fan shared, “She really stayed true to herself,” while a third opined, “Money did not change her.”

Fourth and fifth commenters added: “Purrrrrr she a regular girl that made it and I’m proud of her ! She represent all of us who came from the city streets idc who disagree,” and “She’s actually such a pretty young lady.”