Venus Williams launches podcast to celebrate Black art

Venus Williams, the renowned tennis champion, is making waves beyond the sports arena with her latest venture, a multi-disciplinary podcast titled “Widening the Lens.” In partnership with the Carnegie Museum of Art, this series explores the intricate relationship between art and the environment while amplifying the voices of diverse artists and scholars.

A passion for the arts

While Williams is celebrated for her athletic prowess, her passion for the arts has been a lifelong journey. This podcast is a testament to her commitment to the arts and her desire to engage with critical global issues.

Exploring ecological themes

Launched in June, the six-episode series features discussions with artists, writers and scholars who delve into humanity’s dynamic relationship with the environment. It is part of the museum’s initiative, Widening the Lens: Photography, Ecology, and the Contemporary Landscape, which addresses the pressing ecological crisis. Williams emphasizes the importance of understanding the stories behind the art. This podcast aims to provide that context.

Highlighting Black voices

Williams is particularly passionate about promoting artists of color, especially in today’s often prejudicial climate. She acknowledges that Black voices have historically been marginalized, but there are currently many prolific Black artists who are creating groundbreaking works. The interest in Black art is on the rise, and Williams is eager to be part of this movement.

Engaging new perspectives

This collaboration between Williams and the Carnegie Museum of Art is designed to increase access to art and provoke discussions around pivotal messaging. The initiative includes an expansive exhibition featuring nearly 100 works by 19 artists, alongside a robust public programming schedule. Williams believes advocating for diverse perspectives is crucial in the art world today.

With “Widening the Lens,” Venus Williams is not only showcasing her love for the arts but also fostering a platform for critical conversations about ecology and representation in the art world. This podcast is a significant step toward celebrating Black artists and their contributions to contemporary art.