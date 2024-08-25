Rap legend Scarface is back in ICU

Rap legend Scarface informed his fans that he had to be rushed back to the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital with an undisclosed medical condition.

The rapper — who was born Brad Terrence Jordan — explained to his 384,000 Instagram fans on Aug. 24 that there is a serious matter that had to be addressed, but that he’s thankful he’s being taken care of.

“Ouch … [prayer hands] Grateful,” said Scarface, best known for his affiliation with the 1990s group Geto Boys and their all-time classic cut “My Mind is Playing Tricks on Me.”

The latest announcement comes three years after Scarface nearly died during the height of the pandemic after contracting the coronavirus, which resulted in the rapper suffering kidney failure.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” the rap legend relayed to Fox DC at the time. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

Many hip-hop heavyweights rushed to his IG page to offer support, including Chance The Rapper, Royce da 5’9, DJ Quik, DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, E40 and others.

“Brad, we got more work to do, bro bro. Ain’t no time to be out of time,” Quik penned in the comments section.

“Prayers sent, Face! Continue to heal! Love you, Brad,” Premier added.

“Let’s go, BRO, WE GOT THINGS [to] Do,” Fresh wrote.

Supporters are also sending their healing wishes Scarface as he recuperates.

“Sending love and prayers your way god speed my beloved brother,” said one fan.

“Prayers of healing go out to you, my brother. We love you, Face,” another fan said.