Irv Gotti suffered a stroke, now walks with a cane

Murder Inc. label boss Irv Gotti suffered a stroke that was triggered by complications from diabetes.

The New York native, 54, whose real name is Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., is now walking with the assistance of a cane on his road to recovery. A rep for Murder Inc. said rumors of Gotti being a resident at a rehabilitation center are false.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” the rep explained, adding that, “he has since changed his diet to eating more healthy [sic]. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Music manager Wack 100 broached the top of Gotti’s condition during one of his frequent visits on the Club House app. Although he suggested Gotti’s team had been keeping it “under wraps,” he is now ready to be transparent with his fans.

“Irv Gotti had a stroke,” he said, adding that the photo was taken outside a stroke recovery center. Wack 100 said Gotti “lost a lot weight” and implored listeners to “pray for Irv Gotti.”

While Gotti continues to recover, he is the subject of a civil lawsuit from an unidentified woman who claims he abused and sexually assaulted her.

The woman, who said in the court documents that she dated Gotti for two years, is suing Gotti for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Gotti’s team said the filing is meritless and is motivated by financial greed.

“Mr. Gotti rejected the attempt by this individual to coerce a payment of money from him,” the rep asserted. “The lawsuit contains a single page of ‘facts’ which are unsworn to, sparse by any measure, and which Mr. Gotti categorically denies.”