Evelyn Lozada addresses rumors surrounding daughter Shaniece’s pregnancy

Evelyn Lozada is setting the record straight regarding recent rumors about her and her daughter, Shaniece Hairston. The buzz intensified after Hairston confirmed her pregnancy, leading to speculation and gossip online.

Evelyn Lozada shuts down rumors

Following Hairston’s pregnancy announcement, the internet has been rife with speculation. Reports indicate that Lozada took to Instagram on Aug. 28 to address the swirling rumors, particularly those involving her past relationship with Tiffney Cambridge, the ex-fiancé of rapper The Game.

Rumors suggested that The Game might be expecting a child with Hairston, but neither party has confirmed this information. During her livestream, Lozada expressed her frustration with the false narratives circulating about her and her daughter.

Lozada emphasized that much of what is shared online is simply untrue. “This OH MY GOD this person was best friends with that person and how dare they. Guys, stop making this s—t up okay! I don’t mind, I live in my truth but some of this stuff is crazy to read,” she stated.

Shaniece’s pregnancy announcement

As previously reported, Hairston confirmed her pregnancy in June by sharing a photo on Instagram that showcased her baby bump while celebrating her birthday. In her post, she acknowledged her special day and playfully referred to the father of her child as “daddy.”

“Another trip around the sun and in my purest birthday suit yet 🥹🤍 Oh and Happy Fathers Day baby daddy 😜,” she posted.

While the identity of Hairston’s child’s father remains undisclosed, she previously sparked dating rumors with The Game after they were seen together in Dec. 2023.

The Game’s response

Although Hairston has not publicly confirmed the father of her child, The Game recently revealed that he is expecting a child. During an appearance on the “Tacos & Shawarma” podcast, he addressed rumors about expecting twins, clarifying that he is only anticipating one child.

“Twins? Yeah, you gotta stay off the internet. Yeah, I’m expecting one child,” he said.

Despite the ongoing speculation, neither The Game nor Hairston has confirmed their relationship or the details surrounding the pregnancy.

As the situation unfolds, fans are left wondering about the truth behind the rumors. Lozada’s candidness about the false narratives surrounding her family highlights the challenges of navigating public scrutiny. Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.