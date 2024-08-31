Kanye West launching accessories line

Ye West is launching an accessories line.

According to The Sun newspaper, the controversial 47-year-old rapper has registered a new trademark for a brand called Droam, which “covers everything from umbrellas and whips to shoulder and tote bags.”

There are also reportedly plans for a Droam gym.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that West has sold his Malibu, California, mansion for a $36 million loss.

Wesy offloaded the oceanfront property for $21 million just three years after buying it for $57.3 million.

After buying the Tadao Ando-designed property, West completed gutted it in anticipation of extensive renovations.

However, he never finished the project and it has now been snapped up by California-based real estate crowdfunding firm, Belwood Investments, according to The Real Deal.

“We are incredibly excited about the acquisition of this property. This is not just a phenomenal real estate investment; it is an opportunity to revitalize and preserve an architectural gem by the renowned Tadao Ando, ensuring it remains a jewel of Malibu. This acquisition exemplifies Belwood Investments’ commitment to transforming properties with historical and architectural significance while delivering exceptional returns for our investors,” said Belwood founder and owner Steven “Bo” Belmont in a press release.