Kaytranada reflects on missed opportunity with Drake

In a recent interview with Vulture, renowned producer Kaytranada opened up about a significant moment in his career where he likely had the chance to produce Drake’s album Honestly, Nevermind. He revealed that he was approached during a Coachella after-party, but the opportunity slipped away due to his seemingly lackluster response.

The missed chance with Drake

Kaytranada recounted how he was asked to create beats for what became Honestly, Nevermind, which Drake dedicated to Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer. His response, “Sure, hit me up,” was perceived as lacking enthusiasm. “Was I supposed to be like, ‘Oh my God, for real? Drake?’ I’m not like that.”

Reflections on Beyoncé’s remix

In the same interview, Kaytranada also discussed a remix he created for Beyoncé’s hit “Cuff It.” Although she offered to pay him for the remix to retain all rights, he chose to decline. He stated, “Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are. I know what I mean to people.” This sentiment resonates with many artists who struggle to assert their value in the industry.

New music: ‘Timeless’

This past June, Kaytranada released his third studio album, Timeless. The album features an impressive lineup of artists, including Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Tinashe, and many more. This diverse collaboration showcases Kaytranada’s ability to blend various musical styles and talents as well as his growth since his transformative project Bubba, five years ago. Kaytranada’s journey reflects on the complexities of the music industry, from missed opportunities to the importance of recognizing one’s worth. As he continues to evolve as an artist, fans eagerly anticipate what he will create next.