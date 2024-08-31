Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: Are they engaged?

Rumors are swirling about a potential engagement between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Recent photos of Gomez sporting a gold ring on her engagement finger have ignited speculation among fans and media alike.

The ring that sparked speculation

In a recent social media post, Gomez showcased a stunning gold ring on her engagement finger. While she has yet to confirm any engagement, the choice of finger has left many questioning its significance. After all, who wears rings on that finger if they’re not engaged?

Previous engagement rumors

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated about Gomez and Blanco’s relationship status. Back on Aug. 8, Gomez shared a post with a heart emoji placed over her engagement finger, which fueled rumors that she might have recently accepted a proposal.

Confusion at the premiere

Adding to the intrigue, Gomez attended the premiere of Only Murders in the Building‘s fourth season in Los Angeles without the ring, leaving fans even more puzzled. The mixed signals have kept the public guessing about their relationship.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco hinted at his intentions to marry Gomez. When Stern predicted marriage for the couple, Blanco responded affirmatively, saying, “You and me both.” This statement has only intensified the speculation surrounding their relationship.

A love story in the making

During her birthday celebration in July, Gomez expressed her affection for Blanco, calling him the “love of my life” in a heartfelt Instagram post. Blanco reciprocated the sentiment, reminiscing about their early days together, stating, “I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now I get to be yours in real life… happy bday bb! I love u!”