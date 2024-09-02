Meghan Markle invests in Cesta Collective to empower women through fashion

On Sept. 1, Meghan Markle — the Duchess of Sussex — made headlines by investing in Cesta Collective — a sustainable luxury brand that creates exquisite handbags in Rwanda. This initiative aligns with her commitment to supporting women-owned businesses and promoting ethical fashion.

Cesta Collective specializes in weaving basket bags in Rwanda, with the finishing touches done in Italy. Markle discovered the brand while browsing online, a testament to her dedication to finding unique designers from diverse backgrounds. “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands,” Markle shared in an interview with The New York Times.

The brand experienced a surge in popularity after Markle was spotted carrying a Cesta handbag during a dinner with celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow in May 2023. Cesta’s founder — Erin Ryder — noted the immediate impact of Markle’s endorsement, “We had more sales in one day than we’ve ever had,” she stated. This moment marked a significant turning point for the brand.

Following this, Markle developed a close relationship with Cesta’s founders, Ryder and Courtney Fasciano, leading to her becoming the brand’s first external investor in the summer of 2024. Although her investment is a minority stake, the exact details remain undisclosed.

Markle relishes her role as a tastemaker, emphasizing the importance of supporting emerging designers. “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do,” she explained, highlighting her commitment to uplifting smaller brands that deserve recognition.

Cesta Collective prioritizes responsible production and fair wages for artisans, generating about $1 million annually while remaining focused on their mission rather than profit. The founders aim to expand their reach and collaborate with female artisans in developing countries, echoing Markle’s vision of empowering women.

Markle describes her investment approach as a “dolphin tank,” contrasting it with the competitive nature of shows like “Shark Tank.” Her portfolio now includes between five and ten brands that complement her own ventures, including her American Riviera Orchard brand. “These are friendly waters,” she stated, reflecting her desire to foster collaboration over competition.

Markle’s investment in Cesta Collective not only supports sustainable fashion but also empowers women entrepreneurs. Her influence serves as a catalyst for positive change in the fashion industry, demonstrating the power of conscious consumerism and ethical investment.