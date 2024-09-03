Atlanta Symphony Orchestra hosts HBCU AccessFest

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will host its second annual HBCU AccessFest: College and Career Fair, on Saturday, September 21, 12pm to 5pm at the Woodruff Arts Center. Presented by Invesco QQQ and Delta Air Lines, HBCU AccessFest will provide valuable resources and information to help students and families explore their options for higher education, internships, mentorship, and career paths.

“The Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) AccessFest serves as part of our ongoing effort to invest in Atlanta’s vibrant Black community,” said Jennifer Barlament, executive director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. “It’s been great to see how many organizations have stepped forward to join us in investing in our youth’s future. We are truly thankful for their support and grateful for being able to work together with our partners.”

This year, HBCU AccessFest is thrilled to announce a valuable new opportunity for students attending the event. Through a partnership with the Common Black College Application (CBCA), students have the chance to broaden their educational prospects by applying to over 50 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) simultaneously—at no cost. Many of these esteemed institutions will also be present at the event, offering students the unique opportunity to connect directly with representatives and explore their options.

As part of the College Fair, students will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Atlanta University Center Consortium and about 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including:

Alabama A&M University

Albany State University

Bowie State University

Cheyney University

Dillard University

Elizabeth City State University

Fisk University

Florida A&M

Fort Valley State University

Grambling State University

Howard University

Jackson State University

Kentucky State University

Mississippi Valley State University

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Simmons College of Kentucky

South Carolina State University

Southern University and A&M College

Tennessee State University

Tougaloo College

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

University of the Virgin Islands

Virginia State University

Wilberforce University

Xavier University

Students will also have creative opportunities to interact with industry professionals and gain awareness of various career options and internships. Panel discussions throughout the day will include key leaders in their fields offering insights on financial education, career advice, civic and cultural themes, and pathways into the arts. As a part of the community festival outdoors on Callaway Plaza, attendees will have the chance to shop local Black-owned businesses, vendors, and food trucks, while enjoying music and more.

Community Partners include Mayor Andre Dickens’ ATL Year of the Youth Initiative, Atlanta Influences Everything, Common Black College Application (CBCA), 100 Black Men of Atlanta/ Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100) /Collegiate 100 of Atlanta, David Broadcasting (DBI), Orange Barrel Media + Ike Smart City, V-103 The People’s Station, and Atlanta’s Jazz Station WCLK.

Community organizations who plan to be represented onsite include:

Air Force ROTC

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, Nu Lambda Omega Chapter

Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance

HBCU GO

HBCU Cultured Dance & Arts Society

Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter

MASTERS Plus Tutoring and Test Prep Program

National Pan-Hellenic Council

National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Atlanta Professionals

NFL Alumni

Protect the Vote GA

Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE)

Steve Brown Academy

The Westminster Schools

United Negro College Fund (UNCF)

Woodruff Arts Center

Admission is free to the public and tickets for the HBCU AccessFest are not required. RSVP is encouraged. Additional details are available here: HBCU AccessFest: College, Career and Community Fair | Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Hours after the HBCU AccessFest ends, the ASO’s season-opening concert begins, featuring Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann conducting music by Mahler and Schumann, featuring cellist Edgar Moreau.

About the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Under the leadership of Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) offers live performances, media initiatives, and learning programs that unite, educate, and enrich our community through the engaging and transformative power of orchestral music experiences. The ASO engages the diverse international community of our city, bringing people together in harmony—including our youngest citizens, with extensive opportunities for youth and families to fall in love with music. Two of the hallmark education programs just celebrated anniversaries: the Atlanta Youth Symphony Orchestra celebrated 50 years, and the Talent Development Program turned 30.

The Orchestra’s range and depth are featured in more than 150 concerts each year, including the flagship Delta Classical Series, Movies in Concert, Family Concerts, Coca-Cola Holiday series, and many community and education concerts. In addition, the ASO presents many vibrant, wide-ranging events and artists through its Delta Atlanta Symphony Hall Live presentations. The ASO also performs with the ASO Chorus, originally founded by Robert Shaw, and currently under the direction of Norman Mackenzie. The Chorus is featured on nine of the ASO’s 27 Grammy® Award-winning recordings.