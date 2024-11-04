Reginald F. Lewis Museum partners with Urban One for election night viewing

Baltimore, MD – October 31, 2024 – The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture is excited to announce a partnership with Urban One, the nation’s largest Black-owned media company, to host a dynamic Election Night Viewing Party on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the museum (830 E. Pratt Street | Baltimore, MD 21202). This free event is open to the public, but advance registration is required.

Urban One was founded by media pioneer Cathy Hughes in 1980, and has deep roots in Baltimore. Urban One is a leading force in Black media, encompassing television, radio, and digital platforms, and continues to uplift and amplify Black voices across the country. Local stations include: 92Q Jams, Magic 95.9, Spirit 1400, WOLB 1010 AM, and Praise 106.1.

This Election Night event will offer attendees the opportunity to watch live election results in a lively and engaging atmosphere, surrounded by Black art, history, and culture. The museum’s galleries will be open for exploration throughout the evening, providing a powerful setting where civic engagement meets cultural heritage.

In addition, Black-owned food and beverage vendors will be on-site offering samples and selling a variety of delicious items. This celebration of democracy will feature a communal space where people can come together to share in the experience of Election Night while supporting local Black-owned businesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with Urban One for this important event,” said Terri Freeman, President of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. “It’s a chance for our community to gather in a meaningful space, where history and current events intersect, all while enjoying local Black-owned businesses.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s Election Watch Party at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. This event is not only a chance to gather as a community to witness history unfold but also an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about the issues that impact our city and beyond,” said Howard Mazer, General Manager of Urban One Baltimore. “Urban One is committed to amplifying diverse voices and fostering spaces where every vote and perspective is valued.”

Seats at the event can be reserved on the museum’s website, www.lewismuseum.org.

WEB:Lewis Museum & Urban One Election Night Viewing Party

The Mission of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum:

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum documents, interprets and preserves the complex experiences, contributions and culture of Black people in Maryland. We serve as a catalyst for sustained change by providing programs, exhibitions and bold conversations that educate and challenge.

About Urban One:

Urban One, formerly Radio One, is the largest Black-owned media company in the United States, founded by Cathy Hughes in 1980. With a mission to represent Black culture and be a voice for the African American community, Urban One’s portfolio includes radio, television, and digital platforms that reach over 80% of Black America.