Kia Proctor reveals Cam Newton’s betrayal: The truth about his ‘outside baby’

Cam Newton‘s ex-girlfriend, Kia Proctor, has opened up about the painful betrayal she experienced during their relationship. In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Shade Of Kia, Proctor revealed that Newton had an “outside baby” with LaReina Shaw.

Details of the Relationship

Proctor and Newton began dating in 2013 and were together for approximately seven years before their split in 2020. During their relationship, they welcomed four biological children together, and Newton has publicly claimed Proctor’s eldest daughter from a previous relationship as his own. However, in 2020, he fathered a child with LaReina Shaw, further complicating their family dynamics.

Kia Proctor Speaks Out

In her candid video, Proctor expressed her feelings about the relationship and the unexpected betrayal. “The relationship, I thought it was headed towards marriage and then my partner at the time had an outside baby. He kinda wanted to force it on me, and I wasn’t really ready to … I mean, I don’t really know how to describe this or talk about this. He had a baby outside of our relationship that I was not okay with,” she stated.

After discovering Newton’s infidelity, Proctor made the difficult decision to leave. “I had to choose me and my kids over what he was about to put me through,” she said. Despite the challenges, she acknowledged their efforts in co-parenting, noting that they have established a schedule that is improving over time.

Cam Newton’s Recent Comments

Proctor’s revelations come at a time when Newton has been in the spotlight for his comments regarding marriage and children. On a recent podcast episode with psychologist Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, Newton expressed his desire for more children, stating that this desire outweighs his interest in marriage. This has sparked discussions on social media, with many users reacting to his remarks.

Following the podcast, Newton was seen enjoying a night out with his current girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, where they appeared to be in good spirits despite the controversy surrounding his comments.