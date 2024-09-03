Varonica Mitchell went viral on TikTok dancing to Lil Jon’s ‘Snap Yo Fingers’

Varonica Mitchell is one of social media’s bright spots.

The 12-year-old influencer has nearly 1.5 million followers on TikTok, 820,000 followers on Facebook and 700,000 followers on Instagram. One of her viral moments was when she made a TikTok video lipsynching and dancing to Lil Jon‘s “Snap Yo Fingers.” The video landed her on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” where she met Jon.

Recently, at the The Forge premiere in Atlanta, Mitchell spoke to rolling out about her life as a kid in the spotlight.

You were on the road with the UniverSoul Circus. How was that?

I was with them in March. It was very fun. They were so nice. They were sweet and it was very fun to interact with the clowns and the audience. It was just amazing.

What is it like being famous and still being so young to the point where you still go to school?

It’s amazing. It’s really a blessing because God has me in these different positions. He’s given me patience. I have patience with all my stuff. He puts things in my life that can help me balance out each gift He’s given me.

My sister helps me with my schoolwork and she’s a tutor. She owns her own business, so she helps me when I’m on the road and I can’t go to school.

It’s a lot of things, and it’s just so amazing.

What’s your advice to kids dealing with viral fame?

Follow your passion. Never stop dreaming. Just keep going for it. Don’t let anybody bring you down and believe in God.