Actor Lucien Laviscount feels inspired by Shakira

Lucien Laviscount feels inspired by Shakira.

The 32-year-old actor starred in the music video for “Puntería” — Shakira and Cardi B’s 2024 collaboration — and Laviscount has heaped praise on the award-winning pop star, observing that Shakira “deserves” all of her success.

“Wow … to work with someone who is not just iconic, but an inspiration to so many people throughout the years. And she’s truly one of the most incredible artistic, humble women I’ve ever, ever had the pleasure to meet, let alone work with,” he told Us Weekly.

Shakira — who has sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with her ex-partner Gerard Pique — has enjoyed huge success in her music career. But, Laviscount has also praised her parenting skills.

“I’m really happy she has the success that she deserves, and, as well, she’s a mother first and foremost,” he said.

Meanwhile, Laviscount recently explained how his life was changed by David Beckham.

The actor – who is best known for playing Alfie in the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris” — admitted that the soccer icon changed the course of his life and his career.

“I was scouted to do some modeling when I was in Manchester for Marks and Spencer, and it turned out that David Beckham was on the set. He ended up calling an acting school in Manchester to take me on,” Laviscount shared when speaking to Sky News.

The actor bumped into Beckham years later in a hotel in Los Angeles, and he explained to the sporting legend how he changed his life.

“I bumped into him, and I approached him and went: ‘Thank you for changing my and my family’s life,’ ” Laviscount said.

Despite this, Laviscount still struggles to comprehend his own success.

“I think every day I kind of have that moment of ‘what am I doing?’ I guess a little bit of imposter syndrome kicks in, and it’s kind of just blagging it in my head till I make it type of situation,” the actor reflected.