Urban Edge Network and ReachTV announce major 5-year distribution agreement

New York, NY – Sept. 3, 2024 – Urban Edge Network (UEN) and ReachTV, the largest streaming television network for travelers with over 50 million monthly viewers, are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking five-year distribution agreement designed to enhance the sports viewing experience for travelers across North America.

Under this new partnership, UEN will provide ReachTV with a robust lineup of live and on-demand sports content, including more than 100 live HBCU sports events and original programming. ReachTV’s extensive network — available at 2,400 airport gates and 750 venues in 90 airports, as well as 500,000 hotel rooms — will now feature UEN’s diverse sports content. This includes exclusive coverage of HBCU athletic events from institutions such as Grambling State University, Florida Memorial University and several members of the HBCU Athletic Conference, including Oakwood University, Fisk University, Rust College, Wiley College, Voorhees University, Wilberforce University, Southern University, Dillard University, Tougaloo College, Talladega College, Stillman College, Philander Smith College and the University of the Virgin Islands. Additionally, viewers will enjoy NBA G-League games featuring the Texas Legends.

This partnership not only enriches ReachTV’s content offerings but also establishes UEN’s network of over 12,000 Digital Out of Home screens as the most accessible Black-owned sports network in the country.

“We are excited to collaborate with ReachTV, the leading airport television network, to bring high-quality sports programming to travelers across North America,” said Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network. “This agreement represents a significant milestone in our mission to broaden the visibility and reach of Black-owned sports content. We look forward to delivering an engaging and diverse array of sports programming to a wide audience.”

“With Doug Williams, one of my favorite players of all time and the first Black QB to win a Super Bowl, recently inducted into the Grambling Hall of Fame, partnering with UEN/HBCU+ was a natural fit,” Lynwood Bibbens, President of ReachTV, added. “Bringing HBCU culture, talent and live sports to our audience is a game changer. This addition to our live sports lineup is truly exciting.”

The first broadcast of this new partnership will be featured on Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT, showcasing the Big Cat Classic Football game between Edward Waters University and Florida Memorial University.

About Urban Edge Network (UEN):

Urban Edge Network is a leading provider of live and on-demand sports content, focusing on showcasing HBCU athletics and other diverse sports programming. With a network of over 12,000 Digital Out of Home screens, UEN is dedicated to enhancing the visibility of Black-owned sports content and delivering high-quality entertainment to audiences nationwide.

About ReachTV:

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 750 venues, serving 2,400 airport gates and 500,000 hotel rooms across North America. ReachTV combines technology, data and storytelling to offer viewers a connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of live sports and premium original content. Current content partners include the NFL, TikTok, LIV Golf, ACC Football, ACC Men’s & Women’s Basketball, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Business Traveler, Billboard, Nexstar Media’s CW Network, Stage Access, Drone Racing League, Harlem Globetrotters, Brinx.TV and more.