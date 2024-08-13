Urban Edge Network announces unification of the HBCU podcast community

August 13, 2024 – Urban Edge Network is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at unifying the historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs’, podcast community. This new venture will feature a dynamic lineup of both new and existing podcast shows, launching Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, each spanning one hour.

The exciting lineup includes:

“In The Quad with Nick Eden”: Nick Eden shares his enthusiasm for joining the Urban Edge Network, or UEN, and the HBCU+ team, saying, “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the UEN/HBCU+ team. Bringing my brand of HBCU coverage to a company that aligns with me is a dream come true. I’m excited for the opportunity and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Hardy, Todd and the rest of the UEN family.”

“Around Thee Block”: Hosted by Timona Stapleton of the popular “SheLovesThee” podcast, along with a stellar ensemble featuring Mike Reed, Zo Phillips and Ken Clark of the well-loved KC-1400 Media Group. Timona Stapleton expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this incredible opportunity to join fellow HBCU podcasters and expand our reach in the world. When I started my podcast, my mission was to provide engaging, entertaining and thought-provoking conversations surrounding HBCU sports and news. This collaboration with Urban Edge Network and my fellow podcasters on “Around Thee Block” will accomplish that goal and elevate us to unprecedented levels. As pioneers of the HBCU podcasting landscape, it’s an honor to be able to share with others our vision.”

Ken Clark added his own enthusiasm, saying, “I am incredibly excited to be part of this groundbreaking initiative that unifies the HBCU podcast community! This opportunity not only allows us to share our unique perspectives and stories, but also has the potential to engage and inspire listeners across the nation. I can’t wait to get started and explore the amazing possibilities that lie ahead for ‘Around Thee Block!’”

“FCS Delivered”: A national podcast from Stats Perform, hosted by two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker Gary Reasons and veteran FCS journalist Craig Haley. This podcast will delve into HBCU and FCS players, teams and storylines across the country. Hardy L. Pelt, chief revenue officer of Urban Edge Network, recently joined as a guest on a preseason episode.

Additionally, the weekday morning segments will be filled with a pair of 30-minute shows featuring:

Dr. Kiki Barnes, commissioner of the HBCU Athletic Conference, providing insights and updates from the front lines of HBCU athletics.

Mickey Joseph, head coach of the Grambling State University football team, sharing his perspectives on the latest developments and future prospects for his team.

These new shows will make their debut during Labor Day weekend at the prestigious Orange Blossom Classic. The launch event, taking place on Sept. 1, will be featured live, and on-site as part of the fan fest activities.

“We are excited to bring together the vibrant voices of the HBCU podcast community through our new lineup of shows,” said Hardy L. Pelt, chief revenue officer of Urban Edge Network. “This initiative is all about celebrating the diversity, creativity and excellence that defines the HBCU community. We are thrilled to showcase the talent and perspectives that make our podcasts unique.”

Stay tuned for the official launch of these new shows and join Urban Edge Network and its talented lineup of podcasters in redefining storytelling within the HBCU community.

